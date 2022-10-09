Obi meets with Lamido Sanusi, Otteh Moghalu in UK

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in continuation of his consultations with Nigeria in the Diasporas in London, United Kingdom, yesterday met and got tacit endorsement from Nigeria’s best economic brains.

They included the immediate past Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, His Highness Khalifa Mohammad Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank, Aruna Otteh and another versatile banker and Economist, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and 2019 Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu .

According to a statement from Obi’s Media Office, the trio met with the LP Presidential candidate and had fruitful discussions pertaining to moving Nigeria forward.

Obi, who was excited at the meeting, tweeted that the discussions with these great patriots were insightful and engaging. “We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation building and broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns.

Moghalu, in his tweet, described as good thinking, Obi’s indication of his plan, if elected President, to restore the presently mortgaged independence of the Central Bank and support the abolition of multiple exchange rates and said investors will also like it.

Obi had during question and answer at Oxfords University after his remarks described Oil subsidy regime in Nigeria as criminal enterprise.

