Obi mourns Ayo Fasanmi, Sam Momah

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of former Senator and leader of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi and the former minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah, both of who died on Wednesday 29 July 2020.

Condoling with the Fasanmi Family, the government and people of Osun State, and the entire Afenifere group, Obi described Pa Fasanmi as a national leader and respected politician, who made landmark achievements in different levels of government.

Obi encouraged all those affected by Late Pa Fasanmi’s death to take solace in his life well lived, while encouraging them to carry on with the good legacies he left behind.

Obi also sympathized with the family, friends and associates of Late Gen. Momah, who he described as a great author, researcher and former military officer.

Obi said Momah’s intellectual contributions to nation building and military intelligence were worth celebrating even in years to come. He comforted all who mourn Momah’s death, encouraging them to ‘find strength through this storm’.

Like this: Like Loading...