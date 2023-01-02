News Top Stories

Obi mourns Benedict, describes him as 'Uncommon Pope'

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has joined all men of goodwill in mourning the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, who died yesterday.

 

In a condolence message to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria led by Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, which was made available to New Telegraph, Obi said that he received the news with mixed-feelings because, according to him, as Donne John said, “any man’s death diminishes me.”

 

He, however, describedhis death as a glorious transition of a man who explored his deep theological knowledge to serve God through serving the Church and humanity. His words: “Over the years, Pope Benedict remained a real shepherd of God’s people. He left indelible historical marks. His service to God and to humanity as a priest, archbishop, cardinal and pope bore eloquent witness to his genuine love for God.”

 

Obi, who recalled the retirement of the Pope in 2013, said that by that singular act, he passed a message to the leaders of the world that an essential part of service is knowing when to quit and when to continue.

He said the lesson is very ennobling, especially insome climes of the world where we have secular leaders that insistently lead or seek to lead their countries against all odds, even in sickness and old age Praying for the repose of his soul, Obi particularly prayed for Pope Francis to continue to lead the Church aright, especially when the world is inexorably moving towards a valueless society

 

