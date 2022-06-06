News

Obi mourns victims of Ondo explosion, condemns violence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, yesterday expressed shock over the terror attack that rocked Ondo State in which many lives were reportedly lost, describing it as a very sad day in the history of the nation.

 

The terrorists were said to have blown up St. Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state, leaving many worship  pers dead and several others injured.

 

In a release made available to the press, Obi lamented the continued descent of  Christian Association of Nigeria in Ondo State would continue to promote religious harmony and equal opportunities for all without discrimination

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

N761m fuel subsidy fraud: Bawa testifies against Nadabo

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, Tuesday appeared before Justice Sedoton Ogunsanya of the Ikeja High Court in Lagos, to further testify as a key prosecution witness in an alleged N761million fuel subsidy fraud case involving an oil marketer, Abubakar Ali Peters. The EFCC had arraigned Abubakar, alongside his […]
News

Kaigama: Public funds are diverted without sense of guilt

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Archbishop, Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has expressed displeasure over the conduct of public officials, who divert public funds meant for the poor and national development, without feeling any sense of guilt. Kaigama made this known in a Homily delivered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral to mark this year’s Ash Wednesday, […]
News

ASUU strike: Ondo students block Ibadan-Akure-Abuja Highway

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Students in Ondo State under the auspices of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday shut down the Ibadan-Akure- Abuja Highway protesting against the on-going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The development caused heavy traffic on the highway for hours, with many heavy-duty trucks and passenger buses going to and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica