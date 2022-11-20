News

Obi: My remarks on Odili misinterpreted

Posted on Author nationOnyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

 

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that he was misinterpreted in his remarks about former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, when he visited the state last Thursday to commission a project.

Obi, in a statement by Obi-Datti media office, explained that Dr. Odili is an alumnus of his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha but graduated ahead of him.

The former Anambra State governor said he couldn’t have said that Odili was his classmate, stating that his comment was that the former Rivers governor “was a great footballer in my school that we all cherished and had good memory of his football exploits when we entered the school.

“I was in CKC from 1973 to 1978 and Dr. Peter Odili  before I entered the school. He was such a fabulous footballer whose image still loomed large even in our time especially when my primary school was very close to CKC.

“The truth is that the primary school I attended, Santa Maria School/Holy Trinity School were both owned by the same Catholic Church that owns the Christ the King, CKC, Onitsha.

“In fact, both primary schools were feeder schools to the CKC and a large number of pupils that passed through them ended up in CKC for secondary education.”

Obi-Datti media office stated that this was misconstrued by some mischief-makers to mean that Peter Odili was Obi classmate.

“Obi’s remarks, which was wrongly interpreted only showed that he and Odili and other prominent Nigerians went to the same CKC Onitsha and remain alumni of the school,” the media office added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Olubadan: Balogun promises fairness, equity

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, yesterday promised to use the throne to serve the cause of humanity with fairness, equity and godliness.   He made the pledge while hosting Omo Ajorosun Club, one of the foremost social clubs in Ibadan led by Alhaji Abdullahi Alli, at his Alarere residence.   Balogun, who thanked God for the […]
News

Navy trains personnel in use of small arms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa In order to keep her men and officers ever combatant ready to fight crimes on the waterways of the Niger Delta, the Nigerian Navy on Monday commenced the training of her officers on how to fire small arms. Speaking at the kick off of the Navy 2020 small arms firing exercise, […]
News

Rema, Fireboy to perform at BBNaija Lockdown finale

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

This Sunday, September 27, will mark an end to what has been a phenomenal season of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ and what better way to wrap it up than with some of the hottest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The organisers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, have just announced that Rema and Fireboy will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica