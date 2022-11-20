Obi: My remarks on Odili misinterpreted

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that he was misinterpreted in his remarks about former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, when he visited the state last Thursday to commission a project.

Obi, in a statement by Obi-Datti media office, explained that Dr. Odili is an alumnus of his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha but graduated ahead of him.

The former Anambra State governor said he couldn’t have said that Odili was his classmate, stating that his comment was that the former Rivers governor “was a great footballer in my school that we all cherished and had good memory of his football exploits when we entered the school.

“I was in CKC from 1973 to 1978 and Dr. Peter Odili before I entered the school. He was such a fabulous footballer whose image still loomed large even in our time especially when my primary school was very close to CKC.

“The truth is that the primary school I attended, Santa Maria School/Holy Trinity School were both owned by the same Catholic Church that owns the Christ the King, CKC, Onitsha.

“In fact, both primary schools were feeder schools to the CKC and a large number of pupils that passed through them ended up in CKC for secondary education.”

Obi-Datti media office stated that this was misconstrued by some mischief-makers to mean that Peter Odili was Obi classmate.

“Obi’s remarks, which was wrongly interpreted only showed that he and Odili and other prominent Nigerians went to the same CKC Onitsha and remain alumni of the school,” the media office added.

