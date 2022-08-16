Business

Obi: Nigeria must end ‘criminality’ called oil subsidy

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol.

 

Obi, who is the Presidential candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election, in his official twitter handle: @PeterObi, described petrol susbidy as criminal. He said: “Going forward, we must look for ways to move Nigeria beyond oil.

 

We must end this criminality called ‘oil subsidy’. Nigeria today is vastly polarised and wrecked by divisions that run deep along religious, ethnic and regional lines.”

 

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had recently revealed that a total of N6.72 trillion is the full-year budget for petrol subsidy payment in 2023 by the Federal Govenrment if the next president decides to continue with the policy that had been identified as a drain on the economy.

 

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in its monthly presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting on July 26 said that while the Federal Government through the NNPC earned N2.39 trillion as gross revenue from oil and gas sales from January 2022 to June 2022, it posted N2.6 trillion as subsidies for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol within the six months, leaving a deficit of N210 billion.

 

IMF’s Resident Representative for Nigeria, Mr. Ari Aisen, had, while presenting the sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook, in Abuja, warned that with Nigeria’s fuel subsidy payout averaging N500 billion monthly, total expenditure on subsidy could hit a record N6 trillion mark by the end of 2022.

 

