Obi: Nigeria’s economy can be rebuilt with hardwork, discipline

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has explained that Nigeria’s economy can be turned around for good if every Nigerian leader imbibes the virtues of hardwork and discipline and eschew the wastages now associated with public service in the country. Obi who was speaking on Channels Television, said the work of rebuilding Nigeria, especially the economy, laid, not only with the leaders, but on the led too. He said Nigeria must, at this point, stop celebrating criminality that had pervaded the nation’s public services and political space.

He said such attitude had continued to stagnate the country. “Politics in our nation today is very transactional and lacks the true definition of a democracy as government of the people, by the people and for the people. Nigerians can no longer continue to stand aloof and believe that the burden of re-building the country is entirely for the leaders. Such will only lead to complacency and docility.

The decision of the leaders always have overreaching impacts on the masses. That is why Nigerians must stop celebrating failures in government and demand accountability from the leaders”, Obi said. He explained that the economic challenges the country was facing, were as a result of leadership failure.

“Our country has continued to go from bad to worse, because incompetent hands are managing the affairs of this nation. The increasing rate of poverty and unemployment, infrastructural decay, insecurity of lives and property, high debt profile and so on, all stem from the leadership failure that we are currently experiencing in the country”, he stated.

