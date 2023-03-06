Obi Not Destined To Be President In 2023 – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is not destined to be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The sociocultural group stated this in a congratulatory statement to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday.

According to the statement issued by the Director-General, Implementation and Strategic Planning, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, Ambassador Tony said Obi can fulfil his presidential ambition later but not in 2023.

The statement read, “Tinubu is capable, and we have no doubt in his capacity to ensure the continuity of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, which are apparent, indisputably correct and will continue to stand as good legacies for generations of leaders to come.

“This Igbo umbrella body will continue to remember Obi, former governor of Anambra State, as one who, despite all odds, laboured hard to actualise a Nigerian president from the Igboland.

“However, God has not destined it to happen in 2023. It may happen later. God spares the life of everybody.

“It is more to show that the Igbo do not really hate themselves as some Nigerians tend to say. In all, the general performances of the candidates across parties have given this group the confidence to agree that the emergence of one of them, who is Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is well deserved and we say congratulations.”

Like this: Like Loading...