Obi not on tour for fundraising –Media group

The Obi-Datti Media Office, has debunked the allegations that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, currently on tour in Europe and America, is on fund-raising exercise.

The denial comes on the heels of demands by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sanction LP for allegedly violating the electoral laws that forbid external fundings for contestants.

In a release, the Office explained that Obi’s tour is essentially to sensitise Nigerians in Diaspora on the 2023 elections and not for fund-raising purposes. It chided the APC media handlers for fretting over the reception accorded Obi by Nigerians abroad, arguing that the outpouring of emotions for the LP candidate is an indication of the substance of his person and message.

The statement reads: “The Obi-Datti Media Office attention has been drawn to the desolate and baseless allegation by a support group of Tinubu-Shettima calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Ahmed Baba Datti, from the 2023 presidential election for allegedly violating a section of Electoral Act on Election funding.

“All of a sudden, the structure- less and social media candidates are now the headache of the ruling party that they now had to fabricate and imagine things they want the electoral Commission to act on. “Obi’s successful trip abroad which is ostensibly to sensitize and carry along Nigerians aboard on his upcoming agenda of rebuilding the country is open and transparent and not a fund raising.

