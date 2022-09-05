News Top Stories

Obi not on tour for fundraising –Media group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Obi-Datti Media Office, has debunked the allegations that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, currently on tour in Europe and America, is on fund-raising exercise.

 

The denial comes on the heels of demands by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sanction LP for allegedly violating the electoral laws that forbid external fundings for contestants.

In a release, the Office explained that Obi’s tour is essentially to sensitise Nigerians in Diaspora on the 2023 elections and not for fund-raising purposes. It chided the APC media handlers for fretting over the reception accorded Obi by Nigerians abroad, arguing that the outpouring of emotions for the LP candidate is an indication of the substance of his person and message.

The statement reads: “The Obi-Datti Media Office attention has been drawn to the desolate and baseless allegation by a support group of Tinubu-Shettima calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Ahmed Baba Datti, from the 2023 presidential election for allegedly violating a section of Electoral Act on Election funding.

“All of a sudden, the structure- less and social media candidates are now the headache of the ruling party that they now had to fabricate and imagine things they want the electoral Commission to act on. “Obi’s successful trip abroad which is ostensibly to sensitize and carry along Nigerians aboard on his upcoming agenda of rebuilding the country is open and transparent and not a fund raising.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo approves N360m for WAEC fees

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Ondo State Government has approved the payment of School Certificate Examination Fees otherwise known as WAEC Fees for students in public schools across the state. The move by the state government was sequel to the approval of a memo sent to the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, by the State Ministry of Education, Science and […]
News

Customs arrests 23 smugglers over N3.3bn contraband

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…seizes 28 exotic cars, 14,789 bags of rice The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested 23 smugglers in connection with 144 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.3 billion in June, 2021. The service said Wednesday that the seizures were smuggled into the country through […]
News

Mortality rises by 40% as Africa marks one year of COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Deaths from COVID-19 in Africa have surged by 40 per cent in the last month, pushing Africa’s death toll towards 100, 000 since the first reportedcaseon thecontinent on February 14, 2020. This comes as Africa battles new, more contagious variants and gears up for its largestever vaccination drive. Over 22, 300 deaths were reported in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica