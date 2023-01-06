News

Obi: Obasanjo, Clark’s endorsement blessing in disguise for Tinubu –S’W APC

The National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke, yesterday, described the endorsement of presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Edwin Clark as a blessing in disguise.

Kekemeke said the party should have expressed apprehension if the two elder statesmen have endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the forthcoming election. Kekemeke and the Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council for Ondo Central senatorial district, Engr Ayotunde Bally spoke at the official flag-off of Coalition of Christian Leaders in Politics for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC aspirants in collaboration with Yoruba Young Christian Leaders Forum, South- West Region. Kekemeke, a former chairman Ondo State APC said: “For us it is good news and the joy of the news is that those they endorsed will not win the election, they will fail. “In this elections, it is not about who will be the chairman of CAN, but it is about who will serve Nigeria better and the only person who can serve Nigeria better is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

