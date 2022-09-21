News Top Stories

Obi: Ohanaeze debunks bribe-for-support allegation

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu Comment(0)

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described as callous and fallacious insinuations in some quarters that the group demanded payments from one Kennedy Iyere as a condition for supporting any presidential candidate from South East.

Iyere is a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), which has Mr. Peter Obi as its presidential candidate. In a statement released to journalists in Enugu yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said such allegation which has been trending in the social media was most bizarre, mendacious and fallacious. He said the apex Igbo group has rather been atthe forefront of the quest for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction for a long time now.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a social media clip making the rounds indicating that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide demanded payments from one Comrade Kennedy Iyere as a condition to support a Nigerian President from the South East.

“This is the most fallacious, mendacious and callous of all the falsehoods aimed at tarnishing the image of the Igbo as the Judas category that values money more than human conscience.”

The Ohanaeze spokesman said that on December 13, 2021, he personally addressed an Open Letter to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, reminding him that it was the turn of the South East to produce a president for Nigeria and urging him not to contest the 2023 presidency on the grounds of equity, justice and fairness.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

