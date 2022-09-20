News

Obi: Ohanaeze debunks bribe-for-support allegation

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described as callous and fallacious insinuations in some quarters that the group demanded payments from one Kennedy Iyere as a condition for supporting any presidential candidate from South East.

Iyere is a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), which has Mr. Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.

In a statement released to journalists in Enugu Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said such allegation which has been trending in the social media was most bizarre, mendacious and fallacious.

He said the apex Igbo group has rather been at the forefront of the quest for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction for a long time now.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a social media clip making the rounds indicating that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide demanded payments from one Comrade Kennedy Iyere as a condition to support a Nigerian President from the South East.

“This is the most fallacious, mendacious and callous of all the falsehoods aimed at tarnishing the image of the Igbo as the Judas category that values money more than human conscience.”

The Ohanaeze spokesman said that on December 13, 2021, he personally addressed an Open Letter to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, reminding him that it was the turn of the South East to produce a president for Nigeria and urging him not to contest the 2023 presidency on the grounds of equity, justice and fairness.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa pledges timely completion of projects

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nasarswa State government has said that all the ongoing projects being constructed in various parts of the state would be completed soon. The state commissioner of Works, Engr. Idris Mohammed, disclosed this to Saturday Telegraph in an interview in Lafia, saying that all the ongoing projects being carried out in Urban and rurual areas […]
News

Varsity Strike: NLC to commence 3-day warning strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to commence a three-day warning strike immediately after its nationwide protest holding today, July 26, 2022, over the prolonged face off between the Federal Government and university workers which has kept students at home.   NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who spoke on the sidelines […]
News Top Stories

Colonial masters liable for Nigeria’s problems –Ganduje

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has attributed the challenges of nation building in Nigeria to the faulty foundation laid by the colonial masters. Ganduje made the assertions at the launching of N250million Dr Abdullahi Ganduje Lecture Theatre and Award yesterday at the University of Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica