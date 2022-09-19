News

Obi: Overhauling entire security architecture key to devt

…says N2.7tr lost to oil theft in 2 months

Following the adverse effects of insecurity in the country, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has recommended overhauling of the security architecture to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Obi also lamented that the inability of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to curtail oil theft had cost the country N2.7 trillion in two months (July and August).

Obi, who stated this at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) Private Sector Economic Forum on the 2023 Presidential election in Lagos Monday, described Nigeria as a failed state that is begging to be rescued.

He said: “On the issue of insecurity, let me tell you, whoever comes into government in 2023, one thing we must decisively and aggressively deal with is the issue of security.

“Insecurity is the number one thing that is impacting Nigeria’s economic growth today and we need to deal with it as quickly as possible and I am assuring you, when I am saying I am going to be in charge during my administration, we will deal with it decisively and head on.

“Insecurity, people will say how are you going to deal with it? Yes, you need to overhaul the entire security architecture in the country. Ensure that it is put in place aggressively, including having multiple level policing; federal, states and community.

“Equip the public and provide them with modern gadgets. You cannot tell me today that anybody can say that somebody is kidnapped, kept somewhere and they are using phones to exchange calls with his family members in this time and age.

“If he is sick, they even invite a doctor to go and treat him, and the police will say they didn’t know where they are? I am not going to take that for one day in my government.

“Go and check what I did with the security in Anambra state. Go and ask people. We provided every community with vehicles; new vehicles and gadgets for security purposes.

“No state in Nigeria has done that. I can assure you, we will do exactly that come 2023 with our government in place because at the heart of what we are going through today is security and it must be decisively dealt with holistically.”

 

