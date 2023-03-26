Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Anumudu’s Family, Imo LP Guber Aspirant

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) on Sunday paid a condolence visit to the family of the murdered LP governorship aspirant of Imo State, Humphrey Anumudu.

The former Anambra State Governor who disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle described the death as a huge loss to the deceased family, the Labour Party, and the good people of Imo State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Anumudu was found dead in his house in Lagos after returning from a meeting at the LP secretariat in Abuja.

Taking to his Twitter page to react to the sudden death, Obi wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the sudden death of Mr Humphrey Anumudu, who was found dead in his home.

“Mr Anumudu is one of the strongest supporters of the Labour Party in Imo state and an aspirant in the State governorship election.

“He was a very warm and forthright person. His death is a huge loss to his immediate and extended family, the Labour Party, and the good people of Imo State.

“May the soul of the Late Mr Humphrey Anumudu rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to his family.”

Today, I paid a condolence visit to the family of a dear friend, and political colleague, Mr Humphrey Anumudu, whom I was deeply saddened by the news of his sudden death. Mr Anumudu is one of the strongest supporters of the Labour Party in Imo state, pic.twitter.com/KW5tYEMVyW — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 26, 2023

