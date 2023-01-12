News

Obi promises secured, prosperous Nigeria if elected

Ahead of the February 25 general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, was in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State, for a presidential campaign rally, where he was given a hero’s welcome. During a rally held at the All Saints Cathedral field, the LP presidential candidate assured the people that if elected, his government would build a secured and prosperous Nigeria.

The LP candidate was accompanied by his wife, Margaret; his vice presidential candidate, Dr Datti Baba Ahmed; LP National Chairman, Julius Abure; National Woman Leader, Mrs Dudu Manuga; National Youth Leader, Mr Kennedy Ahanotu; South, among others. Obi assured Nigerians and thousands of his supporters that if elected, his government would end suffering in the country, build a new Nigeria, and make the country safe and habitable. He said: “We want to end suffering in Nigeria; we want to build a new Nigeria. In Nigeria, families are suffering – people are begging to eat. These are things we want to stop. Our government will secure and unite Nigeria.”

 

