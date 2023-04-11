Obi: Prosecute Lai Mohammed for spreading fake news, Edwin Clark tells FG

Chief Edwin Clark has told the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to prosecute the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for allegedly spreading fake news against the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi.

Speaking during an engagement with some international media organisations in Washington DC on April 4, Mohammed warned Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed against inciting violence over the outcome of the election.

Datti had said in an in-with Channels TV that President-elect Bola Tinubu did not meet the constitutional requirements to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, asking the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) not to swear him in. In his statement yester- day, former Federal Commissioner for Information Clark said Mohammed misused his office to commit an illegitimate act.

He said: “It is clear therefore that the Minister of Information has constituted himself to become the mastermind and disseminator of fake news. This leaves us with no option but to call on the Attorney General of the nation to undertake a thorough investigation of the activities of the minister and take him to court.

“Lai Mohammed as information minister and chief propagandist of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was cut to size and became very uncomfortable for the growing popularity of Obi’s appeal to the exuberant Nigeria youths who practically demonstrated their support for Obi and the obedient that came in droves to take back their country.

“The impression that gained ground at the time was that Obi was only popular on social media and not on the ground, but Obi’s performance within the short time he entered the race made him the man of the moment in the presidential election. Lai Mohammed therefore in his usual characteristics carried fake news within and outside Nigeria to discredit and tarnish the reputation of Obi.

“It is criminal, unpatriotic and wicked for anyone to draw the name of Mr Peter Obi who fully participated in the presidential election and who has gone to court to express his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the presidential election and his popularity which has spread to all part of the country as a wildfire has no doubt caused a great embarrassment to the Federal Government. “What is being alleged as a discovery of a plot to overthrow the Federal Government by DSS is malicious and untrue.

“One cannot help but note that Lai Mohammed’s actions are targeted against perceived political opponents and enemies. I wish to strongly advise Mr President to call his spokesmen to order. The nation is already too tense; those whose responsibility it is to douse the tension should not be the ones stoking the embers of a fire that will flame up the country.” The Ijaw national lead- er said rather than uniting the country by creating an atmosphere for Nigerians to live together as brothers and sisters of the minister “has instead caused divisions in the country”.

Clark added that the discovery of a plot of an interim government aimed at overthrowing the government was malicious and untrue. He said: “As I said, Lai Mohammed did not base his information on any credible intelligence re- port from the state agencies, but on propaganda and falsity.

Therefore, I am of the opinion that he should be charged for spreading unhealthy information and fake news against an innocent Nigerian who is very prominent and has proven his worth in the country. Lai Mohammed used the exalted position of the office of the nation’s Ministry of Information to commit this perfidy.

“As Lai Mohammed knows well, most Nigerians today are very keen observers of what is going on in the country. We have also continued to watch and closely watch actions, inactions, and utterances by the key political actors and their close associates. It is therefore totally un- acceptable that a minister in charge of a sensitive government department as dissemination of information should constitute himself to become the purveyor of false information, innuendos, and even fake news.”

Like this: Like Loading...