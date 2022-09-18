News

Obi rally shutdown Ebonyi despite Police disruption attempt

Uchenna Inya

Vehicular and human movements in Abakaiki, Ebonyi State capital, were halted yesterday as a mammoth crowd marched round the city in support of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

There was an attempt to disrupt the rally by Policemen who stormed Pastoral Center, Abakaiki where the Peter Obi supporters were converging for the rally. The Policemen stormed the mile 50 and shot canisters of teargas to disperse them.

 

The Obi supporters then ran inside the Pastoral Center and locked the gate while the Policemen cordoned off the area.

 

However, another set of the Obi supporters converged at Grand Area in that mile 50 and took off for the rally. A call was allegedly placed across to the Inspector General of Police who was said to have ordered the team of Policemen that were stationed at the Pastoral Center to allow the Obi supporters inside the centre to hold the rally.

The supporters, who were in their large numbers, took off and joined the other group at Grand Arena and it caused gridlock in the capital city as they marched round the city for close to 4 hours. Ebonyi State Coordinator of Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), Dr. John Agha commended the Obi supporters for holding the rally.

He described as ill motivated policemen’s attempt to disrupt the rally and urged the people to remain resolute in their support for Peter Obi, describing him as the only candidate that will take the country out of bad leadership. Citing reasons for disrupting the rally, police said the organisers did not pay the amount the state government demanded for them to use Abakaiki Township Stadium.

The police also said the organizers of the rally and a Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state command agreed to postpone the rally after their meetings but that the Obi supporters reneged on the agreement and vowed to hold it and then converged on Pastoral Center .

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu who stated this in a statement in Abakaiki, said the Obi supporters were throwing pebbles on the Policemen who stormed the Pastoral Center where they converged to maintain law and order.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

