Obi resigns from PDP

Former governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Obi was one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared by the PDP to contest the May 28 and 29 Special National Convention to elect its candidate for next year’s election. The former governor in a letter of resignation, dated May 24 and addressed to the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, stated that the “recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.” He intimated the PDP that he has already written to the Chairman of his ward, Agulu Ward 2 in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State since May 20, about his resignation.

Obi’s letter of resignation was submitted at the PDP National Secretariat by the Director General of his Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe. Okupe said: “Obi is not desperate to be president but he is desperate to reform Nigeria.” He added that even though the former governor has left PDP but assured he will be on the ballot in next year’s presidential election. Okupe did not disclose the platform Obi intends to achieve his presidential ambition, a source, however, disclosed that he might join the Labour Party. The platform is expected to be officially made public Thursday.

There have been calls for the PDP to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South East, to assuage the yearnings of the people of the zone. It was gathered that Obi’s decision to ditch PDP was made after consultations with South East political leaders. A source said a meeting held in Lagos two weeks ago, which reviewed the decision of the PDP Na-tional Executive Committee (NEC) to throw the ticket open to all the six geopolitical zones, noted Obi’s popularity and advised him to leave the party to actualise his ambition.

Anambra PDP stakeholders had met with the National Chairman last week and accused him of withholding the state delegates’ list to please an unnamed godfather. Obi’s resignation might trigger mass defection from the PDP in South East. Almost all the states in the zone have experienced one crisis or the other, in the ongoing party primaries. A number of aspirants have withdrawn from the exercise, citing irregularities in the delegates’ list. There is no official reaction from the party on Obi’s resignation, as party officials were out of Abuja for the gubernatorial primaries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...