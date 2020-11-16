Obi: Rising poverty in Nigeria worrisome

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has decried the rising poverty in the country, and said it is a threat to national growth.

Obi, who is former vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, said the growing poverty rate in Nigeria should worry every concerned leader because it could hamper development.

He said in a statement to mark the World Poverty Day that no nation can develop and prosper with a rising large poor population as in Nigeria.

The former governor noted in the statement by his media director, Valentine Obienyem, that Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world, with over 90 million people living in poverty, and more than 15 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, advising that the government could not continue to turn a blind eye to such depressing situation.

“Poverty is dehumanising, it is therefore left for humanity to create a better world by putting measures in place to eradicate poverty and give everyone the chance to live a meaningful life,” he advised.

Obi called on governments, organisations and wealthy individuals around the world to devote more energy and resources to eradicating poverty and creating a better world for all to live and thrive in, particularly in Nigeria, which, he said, has the highest number of people living in poverty.

He admonished government agencies, organisations and wealthy people around the country to join hands to combat poverty and reduce it to the barest minimum so as to have safe environment.

The former governor advised governments in Nigeria to sincerely and aggressively invest in the key areas of economic growth to enable them lift people out of poverty in no distant time, noting that “investment in education and health, and support for small businesses, remain the pivotal ways of eradicating poverty in any nation.

