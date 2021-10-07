News

Obi salutes teachers, lauds contributions to education

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has felicitated with teachers around the world, especially in Nigeria, for what he described as their commendable sacrifice for the growth of education in the country.

He also congratulated Anambra teachers who won different President’s Excellence Awards for the year 2021. In a message to mark the International Teachers Day, Obi described them as the most critical part of human development through education. He noted that no meaningful development will be witnessed in the education sector without the contribution of teachers. “As a committed apostle and vocal preacher of investment in education, I reiterate the need for governments to make aggressive investments in education, and in the same vein, take teachers’ welfare very seriously.

Prompt payment of salaries and benefits to teachers are part of the educational investments that must be taken seriously by the government”, Obi said. He encouraged teachers to remain committed to their duties as moral and educational formators of children and young people. He charged them to always teach by example, and beyond the classrooms, be shining examples of nobility, patriotism and productivity. Congratulating Anambra teachers for winning different national awards, Obi said they had stood themselves out as examples of excellence and hard work. He urged them not to rest on their oars, but continue to give their best to the vocation. Earlier in the day, an Anambra State teacher with Modebe Memorial Secondary School in Onitsha, Mrs. Bridget Nnabueze, emerged overall best teacher in public secondary schools in Nigeria. Mrs. Chiamaka of Our Lady’s High School, Onitsha, won the second best school administrator, while Akpakogwe Central School Ogidi came fourth in Public Primary Schools category, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court sacks Oyo monarch; declares appointment, installation illegal

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Justice Sherifat Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Monday declared the appointment and installation of Prince Thompson Adeyemo Oyetunji, the Alajaawa of Ajaawa in the Ogbomoso  area of the state, as illegal going by the manner it was done in flagrant disobedience of a court order. The court in its ruling ordered an immediate withdrawal of letter of appointment and instrument […]
News Top Stories

I declared my assets in compliance with CCB provisions, Magu insists

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

…says PACRA report lacks fair hearing, natural justice   The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that he declared all his assets according to the provision of the law.   Magu, who spoke through one of his lawyers, Tosin Ojaomo was reacting to a report in one […]
News

Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, but Hamas warned it still had its “hands on the trigger” and demanded Israel end the violence in Jerusalem and address the damages in Gaza Strip after the worst fighting in years. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to salve the devastated Gaza. Aerial bombardment of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica