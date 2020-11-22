Obi seeks govt’s partnership with church

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the government to partner with the church and other progressive organizations in driving forward human development in society. Obi made this call while addressing newsmen at Nsukka during the dedication of St Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka.

He said that he was happy to grace the occasion while commending the Bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Onah, the clergy and lay faithful of Nsukka Diocese for achieving what he described as a great feat.

Obi called on the government to advance the cause of humanity and societal development by partnering more closely with all societies of good will, especially the church.

He explained that the church has been known to contribute greatly to human development and a partnership with them will be more beneficial to society. Recalling his days as the Governor of Anambra State, Obi said that the bulk of his achievements in the State were as a result of his partnership with the church.

