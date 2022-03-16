News Top Stories

Obi sues for greater government investment in education

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has called on the governments of the federation to prioritize investment in education, noting that it is the most important asset of any nation. Obi, who made the call in his keynote speech at the Maiden Education Summit of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Enugu State, maintained that, as the greatest asset of any nation, education can help to boost the economy, build the social values of individuals, and achieve better governance in a nation.

He lamented that governments over the years have not paid due attention to education as the most important tool for national development, arguing that the Nigerian society rewards political thugs more than teachers and professors, who are the pillars of educational growth in the country. He regretted that the government negotiates with bandits while lecturers on strike are ignored. “Professors, teachers and retired teachers are owed their due financial rewards while political leaders share and spend money on frivolities,” Obi said.

“In the United States, for example, the Governor of California State earns about $200,000 while Stanford University professors earn about $300,000 each. This is because they understand that the professor is more valuable to society than many political leaders,” he added.

Citing examples with countries like China, India, Bangladesh and Ghana, which had similar lowranking HDI with Nigeria in the year 2000, Obi said that these countries are, today, doing better than we are because they have invested in the critical areas of development, of which education is the most important. Obi also blamed rising poverty and dearth of entrepreneurship in Nigeria on inadequate education, occasioned by the government’s apparent neglect of the education sector.

“The progressive societies you see today are propelled by the private sector, the bedrock of which is entrepreneurship. Without proper education, it would be difficult for a nation to raise an army of entrepreneurs that will drive the economy.” Obi urged the government to invest aggressively in education so as to move the country forward.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi emerges new PDP leader in S/East

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu yesterday adopted Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the new leader in the South-East zone. Mr. Ali Odefa, Acting Chairman of the PDP in South-East, made this known to newsmen shortly after its meeting in the state.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwuanyi […]
News

Ex-presidential candidate, Olawepo-Hashim joins APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). In a statement yesterday, Olawepo-Hashim said he was opting for the APC to actualise his vision as the party is a reasonable pathway for the preservation of the unity and progress […]
News

Osinbajo: FG to collect tax on profits made by tech., digital firms

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the Federal Government would activate its legal provisions to collect taxes on profits made in the country by global technology and digital firms not based in the country, but with significant economic presence in Nigeria.   Osinbajo made this disclosure at the weekend, while interacting with a delegation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica