Obi Support Group: Obidient Democratic Revolution‘ll sweep away bad leadership in 2023

The leadership of the Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM), has called on the Nigerian electorate to embrace the presidential project of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, saying the new democratic revolution is going to sweep away all the bad political leaders that have remained a cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress, come 2023. They said with the imminent revolution, “the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain, expressing concern over the alarming spate of corruption and insecurity in the country.

Highlights of the event was the conferment of the association’s grand patron ship on Chief Tony Okeke, Chairman, Zodiac Hotels and patron ship on Mr. Agbo, the Enugu State Chairman of LP and AVM Chris Chukwu, (Rtd), Chairman of the event. The ceremony equally featured cutting of the 61st birthday cake of the association’s principal, and LP presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi. Coordinator of the group, Mazi Ikechukwu Bismark Orji, who stated this weekend in Enugu during their one day Summit, said “fellow labourers in the lord’s vine yard, in line with our national anthem, we are here today to ensure that the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain”. He posited that only the Labour Party standard bearer, Obi, and his Running mate, Yusuf Ahmed Datti have answer to the Nigerian problems. According to him, “Nigeria is a great but benighted country, a giant, crippled by corruption and inert leadership.

“Nigeria, a country that had a television station before France courtesy of Awolowo’s Western Nigeria Regional Government, is today jostling for the prize of the world’s poverty capital. Orji, equally expressed worry over the high rate of Insecurity currently ravaging all parts of Nigeria. He noted that “today, Boko Haram which used to be associated with Maiduguri, at the fringes of the North East has now spread across Nigeria and is now in Abuja, the nation’s capital, leisurely striking at targets in our country’s epicenter. “Yet, the president and commander in chief of the Nigerian armed forces, General Muhammadu Buhari, Rtd travelled to Liberia to deliver a lecture on security. “In the face of the threat of impeachment by Nigeria’s senate, he approved funds for the purchase of vehicles for security in Niger Republic. Bikonu, is Buhari a citizen of Nigeria or Niger? “Indeed, Nigeria is like a ship headed towards the precipice. Peter Obi is the captain who shall rescue this ship from capsizing. “Obi-Datti ticket under the banner of the Labour Party is the only solution. Labour party is ideologically the right vehicle for this project, being a party of the working class- the proletariat, not the bourgeoisie. “However, naysayers claim he has no structures, that obidients are only making noise online. “We are therefore here today to make a bold statement: we are obedient structures, we are everywhere, in Aso Rock, in all the State Government Houses and the National Assembly.

“Due to God’s love for Nigeria, come 2023, Obi- Datti shall be in Aso Rock. Na we dey here. “Since Obi has chosen the Labour Party as the vehicle for this mission, those wishing to be players in this project have come on board the LP. Others can stay back in PDP and APC and still support this patriotic project. “Again, I urge us all to realize that as labourers in this Pan-Nigerian project, we are fighting for ourselves and the unborn generation. “Contrary to Bola Tinubu’s tragic statement, emanating from a Freudian slip, the Nigerian working class, those who own LP shall neither labour in vain nor till death. “Rather, this democratic revolution shall sweep away all those who have remained a clog in Nigeria’s wheel of progress. “What shall we tell our heroes past, if we miss Obi?

