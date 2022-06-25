Obi supporters’ll wrest power from career politicians, says Azemobor

With barely few months to the forthcoming general elections, several groups have been formed primarily to drum up support for various presidential candidates that have scaled the hurdles of their parties’ primaries. One of such groups is the Concerned Nigerians for Peter Obi. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the Convener, Apostle Gregory Azemobor, states that the symbol, Mr. Peter Obi, remains the best choice for the country. come 2023. Excerpts…

You are a businessman and philanthropist of many years standing but you recently formed a group to campaign for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, what informed this move?

Let me state that I am not a politician but what I can say to you is that we (members of his group) are concerned Nigerians who seek to improve the lives of the people. I believe in the New Nigeria Project that is the reason I am doing what I am doing. As a businessman I have always been very passionate about how to make my society better than what it is. As a private citizen, I set up an NGO to render philanthropic work to the under-privileged. Coming back to your question, I think there is a big difference between active political participation which is a civic responsibility, which is distinct from being a professional politician.

I think the time has come for every Nigerian to be politically active in the process of choosing their leaders. I am saying this because whoever is in government determines all that happens to all other people. Looking back to when we began the current democratic journey 23 years ago, one will say that the politicians have failed by mismanaging the fortunes of the country. The time has come for all of us Nigerians to come out to be part of the process of choosing our leaders.

When you talk of being actively involved, what do you mean?

To be actively involved, I am saying that all Nigerians must take part in the whole process leading to the emergence of news leadership for the country. The first thing is to ensure that we intensify efforts at ensuring that more Nigerians get their permanent voter cards. We must make our people realise that getting their PVCs is a civil duty. We must go out of our way to educate the people within our sphere of influence to register for their PVCs. For example, I have been urging my workers to go out to get their PVCs. I even had to give them a day or two off work to be able to do so. Secondly, we must ensure that we come out to vote on the day of election. Not just cast your vote but to vote for a person who is seen to be very qualified and competent to lead the country out of the woods.

Have you seen any person that fits the bill?

I am bold to say that I am a fanatical supporter of Mr. Peter Obi. I am not just going to encourage people to collect their PVCs, I am going to ask them to vote for Peter Obi.

You speak glowingly of the personality of Mr. Peter Obi. What stands him out?

Among all other candidates, Peter Obi possesses numerous attributes but judging by his antecedents in public office, I mean his accomplishments as the governor of Anambra State, he delivered in terms of quality governance. He has consistently stated that he left a huge amount of money in office. There is no outgoing governor in my reckoning that has done so, which is very unprecedented. His character and his austere lifestyle has also endeared him to us. Obi is somebody who is more interested in the welfare of the people and not given to primitive acquisition.

There is this belief in some quarters that though Obi could be very popular, he doesn’t have the right structure to guarantee him victory at the poll. What do you have to say to that?

What do you mean by structure? This is one thing that is being over-hyped by the political establishment. Just like what he said, we, the people, the mass of the Nigerian people are the structure he has. Obi too has made an express statement to demystify the issue of structure to say that the 100 million poor Nigerians are the structure he is relying on. The Nigerian students who are not in school are his political structure. The so-called structure is not inanimate, it is composed of the people. The structures of the PDP and APC are oiled by money and patronage and are not organic. PDP claims to have a structure and yet lost to a relatively unknown SDP recently in Ekiti. That tells you that the claim of having structure is make believe.

In the Ekiti election that you alluded to, there was an incidence of vote-buying, do you think Mr. Peter Obi can win the presidency when the process seems to have been monetised?

The incidence of vote buying is a serious one that should make anyone sad but I must admit that we, who are members of the various Peter Obi support groups, have a lot to do in terms of sensitising Nigerians on the need to vote wisely and not to sell their votes. This is as a result of sustained efforts to weaponise poverty by politicians in the country. What gladdens my heart is that we have a corps of voters who were hitherto apathetic but now willing to take part in the process. These sets of people will not be susceptible to being swayed by money.

