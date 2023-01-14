Obi tackles Tinubu over stingy allegation, says I have traceable background      

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in next month’s presidential election, Mr Peter Obi Saturday tackled his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the allegation that he was was stingy to have saved money when he was governor of Anambra State instead of developing the state.

Obi, who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital in continuation of his campaign, admitted being stingy but not corrupt as other major presidential candidates in the country.

Tinubu had during his campaign rally in Akure last week Saturday slammed Obi for saving money when he was the governor of Anambra State instead of using the fund for the development of the state.

Tinubu had said: “Obi has a chance to show up a progressive when he was a governor of Anambra State, all he could do was to boast that he save money when he was the Governor of Anambra state.

“Obi has nothing to be proud of instead he made people of Anambra cry and he claimed to be party labour leader. It is only a wicked father that will savee money when his children is staving. The people of Anambra are starving and you claim you are saving money, that is wickedness.”

But on Saturday, Obi, who was making reference to the allegation that he was stingy, said it was through his stinginess that he was able to save $156 million for the Anambra State government without owing any bank, contractor, or financial institution despite the sorry financial state he met the state when he came as governor.

He also threw jab at the APC presidential candidate as somebody without antecedent or background that he could be proud of.

He said he and his running mate, Senator Ahmed Datti are people with traceable backgrounds unlike others whose real names, schools they attended and parenthood cannot be traced.

