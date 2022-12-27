Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has tasked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led governnent to immediately come out with solutions to address the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), languishing in penury camps in Benue and other states of the federation. Mr Obi, who stated this during a visit to thousands of the Abagena IDPs in Benue State to celebrate Christmas with them, noted Obi Tasks Buhari On Plight Of Benue IDPs: Nigerians can’t be refugees in their country that it was indeed pathetic for Nigerians to become refugees in their own country. He urged them to be faithful, remain prayerful and keep all their hope in God. The former governor of Anambra State, who donated N3 million to the victims of herdsmen’s attacks, promised that if elected president in next year’s presidential poll, he will tackle the worsening insecurity to ensure that Nigerians have a peaceful place to live in. He said: “I decided that today, I will be in Benue to celebrate with people in IDP camps. Nigerians should not be living in these camps in their country. “So I am appealing to the Federal Government, whatever it takes to ensure Nigerians don’t live as refugees in their country must be done. “I assure you that the next government, as we progress, we will ensure that this does not continue. Today, we are here just to tell you to remain faithful, remain prayerful, and keep all your hope in God. “What you are passing through is what Nigeria is passing through. What affects you affects everyone in Nigeria. We cannot say we are doing well when you are here. “As long as you remain here, Nigeria is not doing well. It is when you leave and you are in your homes, farming and doing what you are supposed to do to help Nigeria become productive that Nigeria will be proud to say we are Nigerians. “As long as you remain in IDP camp, Nigeria is in IDP camp. So I have come here to celebrate with you. I am pained that Nigerians are in camps. You are in camp and we are also in camp, because if you were in your homes today, I would have been in my home; but since you are here, we can’t continue to celebrate and that is why I said Nigeria is in camp. This is what we portray as a country.”

