News

Obi tasks leaders on transparency, accountability

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian leaders to imbibe the good virtues of accountability and transparency in public office.

 

Obi, who made this known to mark the 4th African Anti-Corruption Day held on Saturday, said it was time the country broke the ugly culture of corruption that has continued to destroy the  true values upon which political responsibility and public accountability are built.

 

Obi lamented the current trend of public office holders being associated with all kinds of corrupt charges during and after their tenures.

 

He advised that the best way to avoid such allegations of corruption, looting and relooting, is for one to live up to his responsibility with every sense of public decency, transparency and accountability.

 

Obi lamented the increasing cost of corruption bearing down on Nigeria’s economy ranging from borrowed funds not put into judicious use, revenues not properly accounted for to constant demands for kick-backs by public office holders.

 

“Unless we tackle and fight off this menace, Nigeria will soon collapse under heavy weight of corruption”,

 

Obi concluded. The African Anti-Corruption Day was first celebrated in Addis-Ababa on July 11, 2017.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Groups laud Obaseki over commissioner’s appointment

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Members of the Youth Campaign For Neighborhood Rights (YCFNR) and the Victory For Obaseki Group have commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for nominating a Public Relations practitioner, Efe Stewart as Information and Orientation Commissioner. YCFNR’s president, Osagie Osemwingie said the choice of Stewart as Commissioner for Information was akin to placing a square peg […]
News

Oyo NMA warns Makinde against reopening of schools

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday commended the efforts of the Seyi Makinde- led COVID-19 Task Force in its efforts at preventing spread of the pandemic in the state, counseling him not to go ahead with his plans to re-open schools. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. […]
News

Rape: Reps ask FG to set up special courts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immediately set up special courts for the offence of rape, sexual and gender based violence. It also asked the relevant regulatory agencies to set up accelerated court hearing mechanism and prosecution for the said offences. The House gave the advice yesterday after adopting a motion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: