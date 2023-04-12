News

Obi, Tinubu, CBN, INEC top searches on Google in Q1’2023

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi topped the list of most searched on the global search machine, Google between January and March 2023 in Nigeria.

He consigned president- elect, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar to the second and third places. Google revealed that Nigerians also searched for the Central Bank of Nige- ria (CBN) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the first three months of this year.

It stated that Peter Obi, INEC, ‘Who is your guy?’ by Spyro, ‘When is Easter 2023’ and ‘How to check my polling unit’ topped trending searches by Nigerians in the first quarter of 2023.

Google said: “A captivating blend of politics, pop culture, and curiosity swept across the Nigerian digital landscape in the first quarter of 2023. “Political intrigue reached a fever pitch as Nigeria’s general election unfolded, captivating the nation’s attention. Held on February 25, these pivotal elections determined the president, vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as state governors in 31 out of 36 Nigerian states.

“Among the most searched individuals, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, captured the top spot, outpacing even Bola Tinubu, the president- elect of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, claimed the fifth position. “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emerged as the most searched entity between January and March, with Peter Obi and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) closely following. The CBN’s currency re- design prior to the elections undoubtedly contributed to its prominence. “In the realm of music, home grown talent took centre stage as Nigerians avidly sought out the latest tunes. Spyro’s infectious hit, ‘Who is your guy?’ claimed the top spot, with Ruger’s ‘Asiwaju’ and ‘Carry me go’ by Boy Spyce and Khaid securing second and third places, respectively.”

