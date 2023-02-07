Obi: Tinubu sponsoring multi-million naira fake documentary against me

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accused his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu of sponsoring a multi-million naira fake documentary against him. Obi, in a statement by the Head of Media of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, said the documentary is an attempt to portray him as a drug peddler, killer and sexual pervert. He said: “Having failed in all their plans to win the February 25 election, and seeing their campaign derailing on all fronts, Tinubu’s media handlers are set to release a video they term ‘Killer Punch.’

“Already, they have been releasing snippets of the documentary on social media, without getting any attention, as people already know about their desperation to drag down Obi, who they rightly know, is far ahead.” The Obi-Datti media office alleged that at a meeting with his media team, Tinubu reportedly accused his media handlers of not doing enough to halt Obi’s unprecedented progress.

It said: “He therefore demanded more wild propaganda from them, against his opponents, especially Obi, with the objective of throwing anything at the opponents to win, regardless of ethics or morality. “We will continue to be amused over the desperation, to search for faults on the presidential front runner, and their apparent frustration, of not finding any.”

