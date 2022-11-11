Obi To Abia Electorate: Vote for us to rebuild Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, yesterday charged Abia State electorate to vote for him, his vice and other candidates of his party in various elective positions and trust them to rebuild Nigeria. Speaking at the prestigious Ngwa High School, Aba, during LP’s campaign rally, Obi said many rebuilding activities must be done in Nigeria and it requires the brain and committed leadership to turn this around. He said the condition of Aba, which he described as an industrial hub, was very disturbing and linked the situation to several years of leadership failure which he said is very visible all over the country.

Obi said: “I came here to greet Aba people for their support. I assure you that under the labour party, we’ll build a better Nigeria and Nigeria will never be the same. “I came to Aba today and went around the city and it’s obvious that all the factories in Aba have all closed. It’s similar to Kano, Lagos and Kaduna. “Labour Party will change that. No place in Nigeria today is safe and our commitment is to secure and unite Nigeria. Under our government, Aba to Port Harcourt will not be more than 30 minutes.

“Under us, Aba will resurrect. If we come into government, we’ll support Aba businessmen. Vote for us and hold us responsible. No fake promises. Trust us to rebuild Nigeria. “We’re committed and energetic and we’re ready to change Nigeria. Speaking, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party said that what Nigeria needs currently for her sound growth and development is a man with character and capacity, stressing that in Peter Obi, the man has been found.

