Obi to Bishop of Mbamili: Continue to promote education

The vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed joy at the consecration of Bishopelect of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Obiorah Uzochukwu, at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

The event, which was presided over by the Primate of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace Henry Ndukuba, saw to the coming together of clergymen, political leaders, captains of industries and men from all walks of life. Addressing newsmen after the event, Obi reaffirmed his membership of Mbamili Diocese. He said he discovered the peculiar needs of the diocese when he was the Governor of Anambra State and decided to take up the membership of the diocese to help contribute to its growth.

Obi congratulated the newly consecrated bishop of the diocese, Rt. Rev. Obiorah Uzochukwu, while expressing hopes that he would take the diocese to greater heights. He also rejoiced with the people of Mbamili Diocese while urging them to remain prayerfully supportive of their spiritual leaders.

Obi appealed to the new bishop to continue the promotionof educationinthediocese as his predecessor admiringly did, noting that such a remote area needed the assistance of the church; otherwise most of them would not have access to education.

