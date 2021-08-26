News

Obi to bishops: Your voice critical to Nigeria’s survival

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the bishops, and by extension the church leaders, not to relent or be discouraged in constantly speaking out against the societal ills in the nation, which he said, are getting worse by the day. Obi stated this while addressing journalists after the Opening Mass for Second Plenary of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, which was held at Enugu, where he explained that the challenges facing the nation were as a result of bad leadership which has fettered the nation over the years. The former governor of Anambra State lamented that the leadership recruitment process in the country was faulty and had continued to produce political leaders who are not leading the country to the right direction.

He, therefore, appealed to the bishops to join their voices in reminding the people of the need to elect capable leaders with track records of integrity into offices, saying: “The recruitment process through which leaders come into offices is far more important than what they do in office.” On the issue of insecurity worsening by the day, Obi urged the government to do more in fighting insecurity, while insisting that building a viable economy would be critical in tackling the menace. The former governor, who noted that poverty alleviation, jobs creation and other economic activities were useful tools for combating insecurity, Obi also appealed to the bishops and religious leaders to always speak out against corruption and abuse of office which, he said, has permeated every part of the country. He added that public office holders should always account for funds entrusted in their hands for the good of the people.

