Obi to Christian leaders: Stop preaching prosperity gospel devoid of hard work

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Christian leaders to resist the seduction of ‘prosperity gospel devoid of hard work,’ which he said has gradually turned our nation to a society without values, honesty, hard work, integrity, among others, but rather spread the gospel that ‘promotes good values in society.’

 

Obi made the call at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State, during the opening ceremony of the Standing Committee Meeting of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, which saw to the gathering of about 1,000 delegates, including the Primate, Archbishops, Bishops, Chancellors and Lay delegates from across the country.

 

Obi said: “We have gradually turned to a religious economy, rather than a productive economy. Go to the different churches today, you hear things like ‘receive your car keys’!

 

You then see people, who should be more concerned about contributing to a more productive economy, falling for such distractions. Let the church rise up and spread the true gospel of hard work, diligence and honesty,” he appealed.

 

He urged everyone to continue to preach hard work and discipline for societal growth and development. In his opening address, Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev’d Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, announced that the church aimed to raise N5 billion for the Mission Trust Fund spanning five years. Obi added that the church can find some well-to-do Christians who would be willing to support her missionary work.

 

He said they only needed 500 donors willing to give N10 million each to hit the N5 billion target in no distant time.

