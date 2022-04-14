News

Obi to Edo PDP delegates: Support candidates with proven records

The presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, appealed to the party faithful to prevail on the leadership of the party to support the candidate with a proven track record and not one who will make empty promises He made the appeal when meeting with the Edo State PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, Edo State.

Obi said he has a proven track record as the former governor of Anambra State and that Nigerians can verify his claims. “I am appealing to you to let us change it by ensuring that our party brings out a competent, credible candidate with a proven track record and not grammar, not say I promise this. Luckily, Edo State is not far from Anambra State.

 

