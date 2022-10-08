News

Obi to Fani-Kayode: You’re party -switching champion

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has told former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode that he has no business with proxies but with candidates contesting next year’s presidential election. Obi, in a statement by the Obi-Datti media office, described Fani-Kayode as “party-switching champion” and an attack dog of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “We will only respond to actual candidates, not their proxies and or attack dogs seeking attention and trying to justify their pay. “Peter Obi is a Nigerian trader leading the movement for the new Nigeria of our dreams.

He made a modest income and created wealth by doing legitimate business,” the statement added. It noted that Obi as governor of Anambra State between 2006 to 2014, left office with unprecedented track records, both in infrastructure development, accountability, and investment that earned him the award of Governor of the Decade. “Obi has a traceable history of both origin and educational career.

Obi has a message of competence, capacity, and character which he flaunts. “He has no trace of narcotics to warrant his visiting either Ghana or Europe for rehabilitation to be stable enough for public office. “What FFK wants us to do by his question is to re-highlight to the public who the candidates are. “Thus we are proud and eager to do this because we have good products and are very ready to take them to market,” the media office added.

 

