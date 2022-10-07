News

Obi To Fani-Kayode: You’re party-switching champion

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has told former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode that he has no business with proxies but with candidates contesting next year’s presidential election.

Obi, in a statement by the Obi-Datti media office, described Fani-Kayode as “party-switching champion” and an attack dog of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We will only respond to actual candidates, not their proxies and or attack dogs seeking attention and trying to justify their pay.

“Peter Obi is a Nigerian trader leading the movement for the new Nigeria of our dreams. He made a modest income and created wealth by doing legitimate business,” the statement added.

It noted that Obi as governor of Anambra State between 2006 to 2014, left office with unprecedented track records, both in infrastructure development, accountability, and investment that earned him the award of Governor of the Decade.

 

Our Reporters

