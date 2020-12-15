News

Obi to FG, states: Prune outrageous cost of governance

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that one of the most potent ways of getting governance right in Nigeria was by those in authority, pruning the cost of governance, which he described as outrageous and not sustainable.

 

Obi was speaking yesterday to Senior Security Officers and other participants – Generals and their equivalence in other security agencies at the on-going Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course (SMPSC, 3) of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja. Sharing his personal experiences with the participants on management of resources,

 

Obi explained how he was able to reduce the budget of Governor’s Office from 30% of the total budget to 4%, thereby saving more funds that led to increase in budgets for education, health and other critical sectors.

 

Obi said: “Governance is driven by careful planning. When I became Governor, we planned carefully, budgeted properly and looked inwards to bridge budgetary gaps, by weeding out things that were not necessary. One of the things we did was to close down numerous guest houses and lodges we had here and there.

 

“Planning is nothing if, for public servants, it does not translate into the ultimate benefit of the masses. As Governor, for example, I closed our Abuja Lodge and gave it to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their use.

 

Because of that, though they were of tremendous assistance to us, they tripled what they were doing and commended Anambra State to other international organizations. At the end, what I lost in the luxury of use of the Lodge rebounded back to the good of the entire state.

