Obi To Kwankwaso: Primitive sentiments like yours bane of Nigeria’s devt

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, blamed Nigeria’s lack of development on primordial sentiments held by some members of the political class. Obi, who stated this in an interview with Arise Television, was reacting to the comments of ex-governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, that the North will not support any candidate from the South-East in the 2023 presidential general election. He said: “The comments by Kwankwaso are the reasons why we have 100 million Nigerians in poverty, all the challenges we have as a nation and reason of insecurity in Nigeria because rather than voting competence, we are voting based on primitive concept of tribalism.’ “Show me where you can buy food cheaper because you are from South-East, South-West or Northern Nigeria. Our universities are closed and we are talking about tribalism. “Today, you can’t travel from Abuja to Kaduna by air, by road, or by train.

Is it because somebody from the South-East is in charge? You can’t travel from Abuja to Minna by road, is it because somebody from the South-East is in charge? “Yesterday (Wednesday), we had an attack on the presidential convoy in Katsina, is it because a person from South-East is in charge? While appealing to Nige-rians to jettison politics of religion and ethnicity, Obi said it was high time Nigerians chose their leaders on the basis of merit and competence. “I don’t want people to vote for me because I am Igbo from the South-East; but vote for me because I am a Nigerian willing to save this country.

“What we have chosen to do in this country is that we consistently hire vehicle drivers to fly the Nigerian airplane, instead of qualified pilots. My commitment is, let us campaign and deal with issues on the problems with the country. There are lots of problems besieging this country. “If you don’t know, this country will soon default in her debt servicing. This is what should be preoccupying us now. Universities have shut down and we are talking about who we will vote for. Let’s deal with the issues.”

