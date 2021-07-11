News

Obi to leaders: Stop inflicting more hardship on Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to leaders at all levels of government to avoid actions capable of inflicting more hardship on Nigerians, especially in this period that life is manifestly very tough for them.

 

Obi gave the advice when newsmen paid him a visit at Onitsha. He lamented that things were going from bad to worse for majority of Nigerians owing to the mindless actions of some leaders.

 

Speaking specifically on people’s houses being demolished across the country by Government of various States and the Federal Capital Territory, Obi advised that what those in government should be doing now is to fashion out strategies to pull people out of poverty rather than aggravating their misery.

 

He said: “Much as I agree that some people live in houses that are not under official regulation, Government can, for those that are  neither manifestly bad nor causing obstruction, regularise their papers.

 

Even for those that are manifestly bad, now is not a good time to demolish such buildings, without providing alternatives, especially when it is the poor that are always at the receiving end”.

 

Obi observed that but for cumulative years of bad leadership caused principally by the elite, the situation in the country would not be as bad as it is, compelling the poor and under-privileged to seek survival by any means possible.

 

He cautioned that the sooner Nigerian leaders realise this dire situation and resolve to build a better country, the better for everybody; “otherwise”, he warned,

“the society we abuse today will take its revenge on us in due time.” He further encouraged Nigerians to always pursue hard-work and avoid actions which will result in the breakdown of law and order.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MTN Nigeria begins e-SIM technology trial

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The largest telecommunications operator in Nigeria, MTN, said it has begun the trial of e-SIM services on its network as approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The telco said the trial was part of its continued drive to lead digital transformation, foster inclusion, improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for […]
News

Those undermining President Buhari in the north will not go unpunished – Bishop Ogbaji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foremost northern cleric, Bishop Pinot Ogbaji, has condemned the attempt by some unpatriotic elements in the northern part of the country to undermine the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by sabotaging the efforts of the administration in the area of security. The fiery preacher said those trying to sabotage the efforts of the government will not […]
News

Christians mark Virgin Mary’s birth

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

WITH AGENCY REPORT   Christendom marked the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Holy Mother of our saviour and Lord Jesus Christ, on Thursday September 8.   But contrary to popular concept of birthday celebrations, Mary’s birthday was not celebrated on the day of her birth. According to an article published by Rev Matthew […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica