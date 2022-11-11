Politics

Obi To Nigerians: Don’t vote base on ethnicity, religion

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to vote based on ethnicity and religion in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Obi gave the advice at the palace of Oba of Benin, Ewuare II when he paid the royal throne a courtesy call as continuation of his presidential rally in the state.

Obi, who apologised for arriving the palace late, said his presidential rally has been going round the country with a view to saving her from her present predicament, adding that Nigerians want to take the country back from some few individuals.

He added: “We want to save this country from its present predicament, and that is why we have been going round the country.

“It is now the turn of Nigerians to take back their country from a few individuals.

“The next year election should not be based on ethnicity, it shouldn’t be on religion.”

In his response, the Oba of Benin, while praying for Obi and his team expressed surprise that even with the reality on ground, some persons are still saying Obident alone exist on social media.

 

