Obi to Nigerians: Let’s join hands to build a new nation

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has called on all Nigerians to unite their efforts in the journey of taking back the nation from the cold hands of corruption, insecurity and unproductivity.

In his New Year Message to Nigerians, Obi reminded them that 2023 is a very critical year that will determine the next direction of the nation.

He explained that the nation cannot continue in its all round retrogressive movement in the coming years, as that will result in total collapse of the nation.

He said: “2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy.

The power is in our hands to take back our nation, in the coming year, and make it work”,

Calling on Nigerians to support him in saving the nation, Obi restated his commitment to securing the country, unifying the nation and moving it from consumption to production.

He called on Nigerians to hold him accountable to his promises for a better nation, when given access to power.

He added: “I have made a pact with Nigerians and I will not leave any of my promises unfulfilled. Nigerians can hold me accountable by my words of promise.”

 

He wished Nigerians a very productive 2023 and urged them to remain law-abiding, while contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

 

