News Top Stories

Obi to Nigerians: Politicians need your help to govern better

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has stated how important it is for the public to always support their political leaders with good words of advice to enable them deliver better governance to the people.

 

Obi said this at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Nimo, during the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Chief Sir & Lady Dr. P. C. Ilokanuno on Saturday, whose function he said he had to cancel other events to attend as mark of respect and love for retirees. Addressing the congregation, Obi said governance would be better and easier if the people continually stood as watchdogs to the leaders.

 

Obi recalled an incident that happened during his tenure as the Governor of Anambra State, which has left lasting impression on him. He told of how an elderly woman, Mrs. Ndibe, encountered him in the church once and persuaded him to pay off accumulated pensions and gratuities running into billions of naira, before he came into power.

 

 

Obi confirmed that it also took the persistent effort of Lady Ilokanuno, whose 50th wedding anniversary with her husband was being celebrated, to ensure that those who were being owed got their due earnings. Lady Ilokanuno was then a school principal, who also desired good governance for the State.

 

Obi explained that, were it not for people like Mrs. Ndibe and Lady Ilokanuno, who did not stand aside to complain, but courageously stood as bulwarks of good governance in the State, governance would have not been easy.

 

The Former Governor equally urged the people to pray for the leaders, that God may touch their hearts to use public funds for public service.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors […]
News

JUST IN: Fuel tanker explodes on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a fuel tanker has exploded at the Kara axis of the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Although details are still sketchy, but it was learnt that the incident, which happened on Sunday morning, has led to traffic gridlock on the outward Lagos bound side of the highway. […]
News

FUOYE’s VC advocates adequate funding for varsities

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado -Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has canvassed adequate funding for Nigerian universities to fast track effective system for robust development in ivory towers.   According to FUOYE’s VC, over-unionization in activities of academic and non-academic bodies which had generated differences between the management and the workers had impeded development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: