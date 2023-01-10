News Top Stories

Obi To Nigerians: Vote out 24 years of PDP, APC’s nothingness

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, supported by his running mate, Yusuf Datti, has declared tenures of bold ideas of economic, infrastructural and security transformation of Nigeria, if elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, next month. Obi, who spread his presidential campaign to four cities in Delta – Warri, Isoko, Agbor and Asaba – lamented that Nigerians were suffering, plunged into abject poverty and hunger, no work, no electricity, no water, no security, no petrol. Obi, in Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday said he has crossed parties with chicken, umbrella and other logos without gains.

He maintained that the party with father, mother and their children as its logo, which is the Labour Party, has turned out to be the way forward.

He charged his supporters not to rally round him without their PVCs, which he said they will use to tear gas the enemies of Nigeria and change the narrative. He said: “I and Datti have chosen to renew Nigeria. We will unite this country and make it work. We will move the country from consumption to production.

No more strike in universities again. They said our youths are useless, we will protect them. “Police will become your friend, no more harassment. Why is Warri Refinery and ports not working? They will work again. Let nobody tell you ‘it is my turn.’ It is the turn of Nigerians to take over through  Labour Party with PVC.”

He made bold to say he is not running the election based on tribe, but based on legacy of good judgement and antecedents of good work. “Vote for us because we are competent. Vote for us because you can trust us. Don’t vote for people you are not sure of their status. If they bring their money collect it, chop it and vote for me. So, go out and vote Labour Party.

They said they have structure; the structure with which they stole the country blind; the structure with which they destroyed the economy and kept the entire country in fears.” However, despite that the Arcade venue for the rally shares parameter fence with the popular Ogbeogonogo Market, it was not shut down and neither were tricycle riders who branded their tricycles with Obi-Datti cum Labour Party logo, down-tool business for the rally.

Datti, supported by Senator Victor Umeh and Aisha Yusuf, said the losers of the 2023 presidential election already know themselves, because the usually play up the politics of structure and money, service delivery. He said instead of the losers to admit defeat, they kept campaigning about the economy and security they don’t know about for 24 years. He maintained that the Obi-Datti combination will provide the answer. “Once we win, we will stop the unwarranted killings across the country. We  will stop their stealing and make the economy run optimally.

“We are here to sing a song of freedom. A new Nigeria is possible. A new Nigeria is coming. Enough of 24 years of nothingness! We have the energy to push and give birth to a new Nigeria of our dream. A Nigeria without fear; that is working, that we can sleep with two eyes closed, that we can go to the market and buy goods and commodities without tears,” Datti said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
