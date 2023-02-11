Obi To Supporters In Lagos: Vote human beings, not broom or umbrella

…as police confirm four injured in attack on LP supporters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has urged his supporters to vote for human beings in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing supporters who turned out in large numbers at the Tafawa Balewa Complex in Lagos on Saturday, Obi said that people had, in the past, voted for “brooms and umbrellas” but it did not work. He stressed that it was time to vote for human beings.

The broom is the symbol of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while the umbrella represents the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “They tell you; you voted for the PDP, the umbrella in it has put you into poverty. You voted for the broom, they took you to poverty”.

Obi said the level of poverty in Nigeria had increased in recent times.

The Labour Party candidate further said: “You voted for broom, it didn’t work, you voted for umbrella, it didn’t work, we now want you to vote for human beings”.

He said that it is time for the people to vote for human beings. “Vote Papa, Mama, Pikin”, he said. The symbol of the Labour Party bears the images of a father, mother and child.

At the rally, no fewer than four persons were injured in an attack on the supporters of Obi by suspected hoodlums.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, investigations into the attack had commenced.

Hundeyin, who confirmed that four persons were injured, said the attack was regrettable, adding that witnesses were already helping the police with relevant information.

