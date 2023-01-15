Obi to Tinubu: I’ve traceable background

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in February 25th presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday tackled his counterpart in All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the allegation that he was too stingy to have saved money when he was governor of Anambra State instead of developing the state.

Obi, who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for the continuation of his campaign rally, admitted being stingy but not corrupt as other major presidential candidates in the country.

Tinubu had during his campaign rally in Akure, last week Saturday, slammed Obi for saving money when he was the governor of Anambra State, instead of using the fund for the development of the state.

Tinubu had said: “Obi had a chance to show up a progressive when he was a governor of Anambra State. All he could do was to boast that he saved money when he was the Governor of Anambra State. Obi has nothing to be proud of. Instead, he made people of Anambra cry and he claimed to be party labour leader. It is only a wicked father that will save money when his children is starving. The people of Anambra are starving and you claim you are saving money. That is wickedness.”

But yesterday, Obi who was making reference to the allegation that he was stingy, said it was through his stinginess that he was able to save $75 million for Anambra State government without owing any bank, contractor, or financial institution despite the sorry state he met when he came as governor.

He also threw jab at the APC presidential candidate as somebody without antecedent or background that he could be proud of. He said he and his running mate, Senator Ahmed Datti are people with traceable background, unlike others, whose real names, schools they attended and parenthood cannot be traced.

His words: “We will support small businesses if elected as president. Nigerians will be proud of their country. We will secure this country. The whole South of Ondo State has not seen electricity for several years. How can there be development?

“We want to fight corruption. I am stingy but I am not corrupt and that is why I was able to save for the people of Anambra. We want people who can save for the country. Don’t vote for tribe. If they say it is their turn, tell them it is your turn to take back the country. Don’t mind those who said it is their turn. We are ready to save the country. This election is about character. You know our background, the schools we went to. We don’t know their age.”

“We want our children in schools to graduate at record time. A four-year course should be four years. We don’t want our youth to run away again. I will fight corruption. Go to Anambra State. I left money there. I didn’t steal their money. We must remove these people that brought us into this sorry state. We will recruit police and military and insure them, so that they can lay their lives for the country.

“The entire Nigeria is not secured. People are living in suffering and hunger. We want to secure and unite Nigeria. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production. No more schools strikes. We will support small businesses. No Nigerians will leave his or her community because of insecurity. We guarantee you that insecurity will stop. We want to fight corruption. We will make sure that we have electricity.

“They said that I’m stingy. We want stingy people now so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country. This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.

“We don’t want anybody to say that it is my turn. We want to change Nigeria for better. Our children will be in school. We don’t want people to run out of Nigeria again. We want to restructure Nigeria for development. We want to build a better Nigeria. So, go out and support us.

“So, go and pick your PVCs and vote for Labour Party and make sure that they count the vote. I am the only Governor that left good money in office as far as the history of Anambra State is concerned. We will make sure that our security men work in a conducive environment and their families will be okay, so that they can protect the citizens very well.”

Obi said the age range of candidates of both APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are 70s while that of LP and its chairman is lower.

The LP Chairman, Mr Julius Abure, said the party has won elections in Ondo State and was the first state in the country to produce elected LP governor and would win the forthcoming election in the state as the people are progressive minded. He said Ondo State would show the way for other Southwest states.

Abure said the country is not working, either economically, security and socially saying the country is at crossroad and needs a person like Obi, who is the best presidential candidate to salvage the system.

The Secretary General of Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Chief Olusola Ebiseeni, said it is the turn of Southeast to produce the president and not that of Southwest geo-political zone.

Ebiseeni said: “I speak to you as Secretary General of Afenifere. Yoruba has had its turn. We produced Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. The North had produced President Muhammadu Buhari. If anybody tells you it is his turn, tell them it is the turn of the Southeast. Afenifere didn’t just pick anybody. It picked a two-term governor who didn’t owe anybody.

In his remark, the running mate of Obi, Datti Ahmed, said the LP was ready to unite the country as it has the best policy to bring back the fortune of the country that have been destroyed by both the APC and PDP’s years of misrule.

His words: “We are ready for a united Nigeria. I started my career in Southwest. I am proud to be associated with Yoruba people. Hausa men had supported Obansanjo and Chief Olu Falae.

“We must respect Nigerians. Those people who said they have secured Nigeria hate you. They said they improved economy. We must stop the killing and looting in Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...