Obi unsettles PDP/APC with Whistle-stops in Delta, Edo, others

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday continued his dash moves in some states to thank and show solidarity and unanimity with Labour Party candidates ahead of March 18, gubernatorial and state Assembly elections. Obi, who was in Enugu and Abia states on Friday, passed through the two South-South states of Delta and Edo yesterday. The Obidient family comprising mostly of youths and women trooped out in their numbers, jubilating and cheering him up with their movement’s patent song, “Obi kerereke” While the Labour Party candidates in these states rejoiced and welcomed their hero and principal, candidates and leaders of the other parties were panicking and bemoaning, wondering about the effect of such a visit on their aspirations.

Obi’s dash stops in Delta and Edo states was tumultuous and electrifying as he waved and thanked them for their extraordinary support on February 25, 2023, assuring that a new Nigeria was still possible and a repeat of their voting pattern next week would help. In a short tweet from Delta State, Obi said: “I am passing through Delta State- propitious moment to say a big thank you to the Delta Obidients for remaining steadfast” And in Edo State, the Presidential candidate said: “I passed through Edo today. I stopped by briefly to express my profound gratitude to the Obidients for their support and asked them to extend the same to the state House of Assembly candidates” Obi called on party supporters in Edo State not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election.

He urged them to sustain the tempo by voting all the candidates of the party in the March 18 state House of Assembly and gover-norship election across the states. Obi, who made this call when he paid a thank you visit to the state, moved from New Benin Market through Mission Road to Sapele Road before terminating the tour at Adesuwa Road, were he addressed a large crowd. He urged the supporters to complete what they started on February 25 by voting enmass for Labour Party candidates in the March 18 election, adding that a movement, which cannot be stopped has commenced. He said:” I must urge the Labour Party supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election. “Nigeria must not be allowed to remain the way it is. There must be a paradigm shift from the present state to a better and a prosperous Nigeria.

“We have begun the journey of a new Nigeria. The movement is real and nobody can stop it. We will not allow Nigeria to remain the way it is. We will continue to vote for the Labour party,” Obi said. He said a retreat would be organised for all victorious candidates of the Labour Party to teach them what to do in the quest to change the political narratives of the country. The national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, said the candidates of the party for the House of Assembly election in Edo State have not stepped down for anyone and that no Labour Party candidate is being sponsored by any other party. He appealed to the residents of the state to come out enmass to vote for candidates of the party in the March 18 election to secure victory for the party. Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Kelly Agbaloi, thanked the presidential candidate of the partyand the national chairman of the party, for visiting the state, adding that their presence have further given a boost to all the Obidients supporters in the state.

