Obi, Utomi enjoy cordial relationship – LP

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday denied any frosty relationship between its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and one of the party’s leaders, Prof. Pat Utomi. An online publication had alleged that allies of Obi have side-lined Utomi and the National Chairman, Julius Abure, who were earlier listed as signatories to Labour Party’s campaign donation account. The publication said this necessitated one Benji Uba, who is a loyal ally of Peter Obi, “to force his hand as the only signatory to the account, which has raised concerns of unrest within the party.” But LP National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, in a statement, said the national chairman, the presidential candidate and Prof. Utomi “are one united, indivisible political family that enjoys cordial relationship that is aimed to extinct the present clueless administration of President Buhariled APC and confined them to the dustbin of history.” Arabambi added that the national chairman has not convened any meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) or National Executive Council (NEC) where the formation of the Obi/Datti Campaign Council would be discussed.

 

