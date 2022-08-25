Obi, Utomi enjoy cordial relationship – LP

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday denied any frosty relationship between its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and one of the party’s leaders, Prof. Pat Utomi. An online publication had alleged that allies of Obi have side-lined Utomi and the National Chairman, Julius Abure, who were earlier listed as signatories to Labour Party’s campaign donation account. The publication said this necessitated one Benji Uba, who is a loyal ally of Peter Obi, “to force his hand as the only signatory to the account, which has raised concerns of unrest within the party.” But LP National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, in a statement, said the national chairman, the presidential candidate and Prof. Utomi “are one united, indivisible political family that enjoys cordial relationship that is aimed to extinct the present clueless administration of President Buhariled APC and confined them to the dustbin of history.” Arabambi added that the national chairman has not convened any meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) or National Executive Council (NEC) where the formation of the Obi/Datti Campaign Council would be discussed.
Related Articles
AGF furious over neglect of directive by MDAs’ internal auditors
Most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government have shunned the directive of the Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF) requesting internal auditors to produce monthly, quarterly and half-yearly reports for ccounting officers. Accountant-General of Federation, Mallam Idris Ahmed, who made this known yesterday in Abuja lamented the non-compliance with the directive and warned that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abia Assembly to Education Ministry: Reintroduce History as school subject
The Abia State House of Assembly has mandated the state ministry of Education to reintroduce history as a school subject. The Federal Government reintroduced the subject into Nigerian secondary schools in 2018 but for one reason or the other, several states including Abia had hitherto not implemented the policy until recently when the Abia State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Buhari receives Bankole, Daniel into APC
President Muhammadu Buhari has received the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Presidential Villa. Both politicians from Ogun State were presented to the President at the Presidential Villa by the Chairman, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)