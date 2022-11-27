Obi visits Lord’s Chosen, chides politicians

•Muoka urges sincerity in service

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed displeasure over what he described as the usage of politics in afflicting Nigerians by politicians, stressing that contrary to what obtains in Nigeria, governance in other climes is for the improvement of living standards of the citizens.

Obi spoke at the two-day interdenominational crusade, “The King has decided to honour you”, organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Obi challenged the electorates to take back their country by voting good leaders, advising them not to vote along ethnic or religious lines as politicians use both to manipulate.

Obi who received a rousing ovation from the congregation stated: “Do not vote anybody because he is from your area or religion. No religion buys bread cheaper, no tribe buy bread cheaper. That’s what politicians are using to manipulate us.

“It is time for Nigerians to take back their country. We want a government that will be able to provide the people with a source of livelihood, where the sons and daughters of nobody can become somebody.”

He added: “We don’t want this country to continue like this. I assure you that from next year God is going to take control of this country. Nigeria is a great country and its people have no reason to be poor or hungry. Hunger and poverty must cease in this country and we start by electing a good leader. Let us remain prayerful, ask questions about who you want to vote for…We want this country to work.”

Muoka on his part said God will honour leaders and other individuals who choose to serve God and the nation in sincerity.

“God will give you something precious, everything that is good shall be yours, including heaven at last,” he said.

