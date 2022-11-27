Faith

Obi visits Lord’s Chosen, chides politicians

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

•Muoka urges sincerity in service

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed displeasure over what he described as the usage of politics in afflicting Nigerians by politicians, stressing that contrary to what obtains in Nigeria, governance in other climes is for the improvement of living standards of the citizens.

Obi spoke at the two-day interdenominational crusade, “The King has decided to honour you”, organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Obi challenged the electorates to take back their country by voting good leaders, advising them not to vote along ethnic or religious lines as politicians use both to manipulate.

Obi who received a rousing ovation from the congregation stated: “Do not vote anybody because he is from your area or religion. No religion buys bread cheaper, no tribe buy bread cheaper. That’s what politicians are using to manipulate us.
“It is time for Nigerians to take back their country. We want a government that will be able to provide the people with a source of livelihood, where the sons and daughters of nobody  can become somebody.”

He added: “We don’t want this country to continue like this. I assure you that from next year God is going to take control of this country. Nigeria is a great country and its people have no reason to be poor or hungry. Hunger and poverty must cease in this country and we start by electing a good leader. Let us remain prayerful, ask questions about who you want to vote for…We want this country to work.”

Muoka on his part said God will honour leaders and other individuals who choose to serve God and the nation in sincerity.

“God will give you something precious, everything that is good shall be yours, including heaven at last,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

The five wise virgins

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin

It’s is an error for anyone to believe that he/she can live a life that is selfish, a carefree life about the things of God, a life that doesn’t glorify God and expect to inherit the glorious kingdom of God. It is a great error, and this will shock many Christian people at the end […]
Faith

Anglicans mark 164th year of Christianity in Igbo land

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU

•Prays for peace, unity in Nigeria   Divine peace and unity of Nigeria were the focus of a recent corporate prayer by members of Saints Peter and Paul’s Anglican Church Isiakpu Nise, in Awka, Anambra State. Concerned by the deteriorated peace and fragile unity of Nigeria, the faithful elected to join other Christiana across Igbo […]
Faith

Creating wealth through sound money management Strategies

Posted on Author Rev Dr Tunde Elebute

These are other authors who have given us money man-  agement strategies to create wealth. George S. Clason, the author of “The Richest man is Babylon” is one of them. He states in his book that our pros-perity as a nation depends upon the personal financial prosperity of each of us as individuals. In or-der […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica