Obi was my chief marketer, says Innoson

The Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has described the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, as his chief marketer and supporter who has remained part of Innoson’s success story from conception. Speaking on Channels Television yesterday, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, narrated how Obi’s support made him start manufacturing SUVs and buses.

He revealed how Obi, as the then governor of Anambra State, approached him to help manufacture SUVs and buses for traditional rulers and schools in the state. “One thing that motivated me so much was that Obi decided to pay upfront for the vehicles. At that time, we were not yet producing SUVs, but with Obi’s upfront payment, I gathered my engineers and we produced and delivered his order.

We have not stopped producing SUVs since then,” Chukwuma said. He further stated how Obi had remained supportive to Innoson Group from even when their manufacturing complex was being built with its accompanying challenges and till this day. He said: “After completion of our vehicle manufacturing plant, Obi helped to market our brand. Beyond paying us in advance for orders he made, he introduced us to the Federal Government and other gove

rnment establishments.”

