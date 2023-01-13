News

Obi: Why lecturers won’t strike under me as president

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, declared that he would end industrial action in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions, a situation he claimed had crippled university education in the country. Obi spoke at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Business Interactive Session titled: “State of the Nigerian Economy: The Way Forward,” held at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Auditorium, at the Enugu Campus of UNN. The former Governor of Anambra State pledged that once he becomes the President, the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike would be a thing of the past, because “we will not have one day of ASUU strike.”

Lamenting the frequent strikes being witnessed in the Nigerian universities, Obi said in his days at UNN as a student, they never witnessed strikes. He pointed out that there was nothing big about funding the universities. “There is nothing big about funding the universities. Funding a university is the collaboration of everybody. Education is not an expense but an investment.”

 

